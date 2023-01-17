BhuFesto 2023 culminates with spead of joy anybody can be a storyteller: Nandita

Bhubaneswar: The biggest International Oral Storytelling Festival- Bhufesto (Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling) organized by DotFest concluded today with much fanfare. Bhufesto was organized from 14th to 17th of January 2023 from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm every day in 4 different parks and open spaces of Bhubaneswar. Today, on the last evening of the festival, renowned storytellers like Nandita Das, Lopamudra Mohanty, Meera Das, Hridaya Ranjan, Saswati Pattnaik, Ravan Chayya, Prachi Tara were presented their stories. Similarly, Ariyo (Indonesia), Marion Kenny (Scotland), Akshay Gandhi, Nupur Agarwal, Antonio Rocha(USA), Anubha, Bongiswa (South Africa), Rohini Vij, Roger Jenkins (Singapore) have also presented their stories.

On this occasion acclaimed filmmaker and social activist Nandita Das said, “that one need not be a professional to become a storyteller. Anybody can be a storyteller. You need to tell a story to which children can relate and connect themselves. Story festival incomplete without audience. We need good storyteller and many young and women can tell story as good as professional one.

Apart from this, Festival Director – Sujit Mahapatra, Festival Curator- Nupur Aggarwal and Saswati Pattnaik were also present on this occasion.

The people of Bhubaneswar were enjoyed these four days of Bhufesto with great enthusiasm. The festival offered the audience an opportunity to listen to exciting stories and folktales from renowned storytellers. Many popular national and Odisha storytellers including international storytellers from Brazil, Scotland, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa participated in this event.