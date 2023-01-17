Day 3 .FEST witnesses live performances from Divya Kumar, Neeti Mohan, and Pragyan Hota 

Bhubaneswar : The .FEST is undoubtedly bringing the people of Bhubaneswar on an exciting journey.The first two days of the event had an excellent turnout of locals and guests, while day three saw an estimated eleven thousand number of locals and visitors attend.

Day 3 of the .FEST, to the delight of the audience, saw incredible performances once more in a revitalised and endearing avatar where Indian playback singers Divya Kumar, Neeti Mohan wowed the crowd with their music. Popular Odia playback singer Pragyan Hota, performed a captivating performance, getting the crowd rolling. The storytelling festival, BhuFeSto, culminates with spead of joy as Acclaimed filmmaker and social activist Nandita Das appeared on the stage with an enthralling tale.

The locals and visitors continued to savor the delicious regional specialties from various Indian states, as well as the international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup participant nations and 24 Indian states. They also enjoyed delicacies from Odisha. The Night Bazaar/Flea Market provided a terrific platform for local artists, start-ups, performers, craftsmen, and innovators to showcase their items while bringing life to Bhubaneswar’s winter nights. With more than 120 locally created goods on display, the Flea Market, which was organised with the goal of showcasing the handicrafts and textiles of Odisha, proved to be a great crowd-puller and a shopping experience for visitors. Sebbe-Au-Ebbe (Then & Now), a photo exhibition that celebrates Bhubaneswar’s glorious urban/city past and charts its transition, continued to remain the event’s main attraction. The City Trails are open to tourists until February 12th, 2023, to get a holistic essence of Bhubaneswar city’s Culture and Heritage.

On Day 4 of the .FEST, which has the “Chak De Odisha” theme, locals can catch their favourite Odia artists performing on the finest tracks. The performance of singers Lisa Mishra, Sniti Mishra, Ruturaj Mohanty, and Odia rapper Samir Rishu Mohanty aka Big Deal will enthrall the audience on 18th January 2023.