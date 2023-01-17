External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Sri Lanka from 18-20 January 2023

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka from 18-20 January 2023.

2. ​During his visit to the Maldives, EAM would call on President H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid. EAM’s visit will see signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking/ inauguration/ handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives.

3. ​EAM’s visit to Sri Lanka will follow his earlier visits to Sri Lanka in January 2021 and March 2022. Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has stood with the people of Sri Lanka at all times. During the visit, EAM will call on President H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. M.U.M. Ali Sabry on the entire gamut of close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres.

4.​ Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’. EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka.