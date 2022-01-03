Odisha government appoints Dibya Jyoti Parida collector of Sambalpur district and Shubham Saxena as Joint Secretary of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment

Bhubaneswar : In a major IAS reshuffle, Odisha government today appointed Dibya Jyoti Parida as the new collector of Sambalpur district and Shubham Saxena appointed as the Joint Secretary of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.

As per the official order, Subhankar Mohapatra has been appointed as Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation. He is also allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart City Ltd , ADM, Rourkela and Secretary, Rourkela Development Authority in addition to his own duties.