Tech Mahindra achieves Data Analytics Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, has announced today that it has achieved the Data Analytics specialization certification in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, thereby solidifying its expertise within the data analytics space. This is the fourth recognition for Tech Mahindra’s partnership with Google Cloud. As a premier partner for Google Cloud, Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront of enabling cloud adoption for enterprises globally.

Suri Chawla, Global Head, Cloud.NXT, Tech Mahindra said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed towards continuously developing our ability to bring the latest state of the art technology to our customers and enhance business value across various industries by leveraging Google Cloud. We are uniquely positioned to leverage Google Cloud Edge technology, 5G, and securely manage network centric solutions with Google Cloud Anthos for our clients. Being accredited with Data Analytics Specialization is yet another testament to our commitment towards the same.”

Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud said, “We’re thrilled that Tech Mahindra has achieved the Data Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization shows Tech Mahindra’s continued commitment to providing customers with the expertise and solutions they need to get the most out of their cloud investments.”

Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud Partner with over 1000 trained resources. The company is slated to triple their Google Cloud workforce by 2023 to help customers enable digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud with a focus on Anthos, IOT, AI/ML and digital workspaces. It has built a dedicated Google Cloud practice which includes consulting services for assessing the migration of workloads (including SAP) to Google Cloud; Managed services for providing ongoing services and domain solutions based on next-gen technologies like IOT, Analytics and AI/ML. Tech Mahindra is also a Strategic GSI partner for Google Cloud across North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyse the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.