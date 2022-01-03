Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector sells 16,687 units in India during December 2021

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2021.

Domestic sales in December 2021 were at 16,687 units, as against 21,173 units during December 2020.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during December 2021 were at 18,269 units, as against 22,417 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 1,582 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We have sold 16,687 tractors in the domestic market during December 2021. De-growth in December has been based on a combination of factors, including high base of last year and both delayed and very heavy rainfall in some geographies. We expect momentum to recover in the coming months on account of the good progress of Kharif procurement bringing liquidity in the hands of farmers and Rabi acreage showing signs of growth over last year. In the exports market, we have sold 1,582 tractors, a growth of 27% over last year.”

Farm Equipment Sector Summary – December 2021 December YTD December F22 F21 %Change F22 F21 %Change Domestic 16,687 21,173 -21% 268,868 253,284 6% Exports 1,582 1,244 27% 12,948 7,320 77% Total 18,269 22,417 -19% 281,816 260,604 8%