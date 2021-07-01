Odisha government announces hike in bus fare

Bhubaneswar : The State Transport Authority today announced hike in bus fare under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism and with this the fare for the ordinary bus will now be 89p per km as against 85 per km and the fare for express bus will be 93perkm instead of 89 per km.
Similary, deluxe category buses will now charge Rs 1.29 as against Rs 1.21 per km while passengers travelling in AC deluxe buses will have to pay Rs 1.57 per km as against the earlier Rs 1.49 per km, the notification added.
The fare of super premium buses has been revised to Rs 2.44 per km from Rs 2.32 per km.