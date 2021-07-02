Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 54 474 Units in June 2021

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, registered cumulative sales of 54 474 units in the month of June 2021.

Commenting on the June 2021 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai ALCAZAR has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry. The June month saw HMIL creating another milestone of producing the fastest 10 million cars in India since inception, an achievement we are immensely proud of.”

Sales Volumes – June 2021

HMIL Sales June 2021 June 2020 Growth (%) Domestic 40 496 21 320 89.9 Exports 13 978 5 500 154.1 Total 54 474 26 820 103.1