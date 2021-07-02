Yamaha pays tribute to front-liners on its 66th anniversary

Chennai : Incorporated on 1st July 1955 (Japan), Yamaha Motor Company completed 66 years today, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group observed the 66th Yamaha Day by paying tribute to the frontline warriors and subsequently announcing the ‘Gratitude Bonus’ for them. Through this scheme, Yamaha is offering a cash back offer of Rs. 5,000 on purchase of its scooter models – Fascino 125 Fi and Ray ZR 125 Fi to frontline warriors that include Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers, Police and Armed Personnel, and Municipal workers.

As a part of its social responsibility, the company also organized various online and digital initiatives to not only pay tribute to those in action but also thank them for their selfless act as the COVID-19 scenario continues to challenge us on a global level. Through this activity, the company also aims to strengthen the mindset of everyone associated with the brand by cultivating the sense of ‘Challenging Spirit’, which is also the driving force behind Yamaha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “As we complete 66 years today in the mobility space, I would like to appreciate the challenging spirit of not just our employees but also the support we have received from our Dealer Partners, suppliers and valuable customers in all these years. Their belief motivates us to grow with confidence and maintain business continuity despite such extraordinary situations. I would also like to express my profound gratitude to the frontline warriors who have displayed a commendable spirit of service to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The introduction of the ‘Gratitude Bonus’ offer is a small gesture from Yamaha to thank them for their unparalleled service and commitment. Their courage and dedication are an inspiration to all.”

The global theme for the 66th Yamaha Day is ‘ART for Human Possibilities – Let’s strive for greater happiness.’ It is associated with providing greater happiness to people all over the world with Yamaha’s continuous efforts to explore new possibilities and technologies. The global theme further reiterates Yamaha’s commitment towards penetration of the brand in India with technological innovations and sustainable Mobility Solutions.

Under its brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ YMIG also ran a host of customer activities on the digital space, while also engaging Yamaha employees and their families in various artwork initiatives to thank frontline warriors in their life.