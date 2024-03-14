Odisha Government Announces 4% Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

In anticipation of the upcoming general elections, the Odisha government has declared a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state government employees. This increase will be beneficial for around 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners. The government has announced the release of an additional 4% of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners respectively, raising the rate from 46% to 50%. The enhanced DA and DR will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2024.