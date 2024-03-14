Government Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content

Prev Post
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action by blocking 18 OTT platforms due to their dissemination of obscene and vulgar content despite receiving multiple warnings. Additionally, the government has blocked 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media handles associated with these OTT platforms across the country.
