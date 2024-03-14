NationalTop News

Government Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action by blocking 18 OTT platforms due to their dissemination of obscene and vulgar content despite receiving multiple warnings. Additionally, the government has blocked 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media handles associated with these OTT platforms across the country.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.