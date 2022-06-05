Odisha: Garuda,the 1st cruise boat in Chilika lake is now ready to sail

Bhubaneswar: Garuda,the 1st cruise boat in Chilika lake is now ready to sail. Complying to all statutory regulations, this house boat will take you on an exciting, comfortable & enjoyable journey in the lake.

A first of its kind luxury houseboat in Chilika, Garuda is 105 feet long, 22 feet wide, having dual engines and designed for climatic conditions of Chilika, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that it is a two floors housing boat with two suite rooms, four premium rooms, a bar and a restaurant. There is an open-air lobby in the upper deck for meetings/conferences.

The lounge in the lower floor is air conditioned with a bar and good to accommodate 30 people comfortably with premium luxury.

The boat was constructed with an investment of more than Rs 3 crore. It is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured in Barkul, Odisha.

The project was approved by Odisha Tourism through a single window mechanism. Vikash Eco Resorts has received licences and statutory clearances from the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), Directorate Ports and Inland Water Transport to run it, they said.

The luxury boat can be booked by six individual couples and will generally have a 24-hour package. The package consist of overnight stay along with full board meals, activities and cruising covering different islands in Chilika.

Guests can check-in with welcome drinks (along with health check-ups and safety instructions), then they will have lunch on boat lounge (serves Odisha cuisine and seafood) at around 1.30 pm, sightseeing of birds and dolphin and scenery at 2.30 pm, activities and events at halt at island around 4 pm.

Sunset snacks along with coffee /tea will be served in the evening. Fun activities and musical evening will be organised in the evening at deck with barbeque. Following this, a multi cuisine dinner buffet will be served to the tourists at the boat.

The next day, the operator will serve sunrise drinks (herbal tea/coffee) at the deck followed by breakfast. Then, the tourists will visit and enjoy the lake on the way back to the jetty. Check out will be done at the starting point at 9.30 am.

Travel and tourism experts are upbeat with such an Eco-Tourism Project, which is executed with all systemic care, thanks to efforts of Gautam Agrawal of Vikash Resorts.