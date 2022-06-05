Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Offices of advisers and chairpersons of 23 depts will cease to exist from Sunday onwards, orders Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered dissolution of offices of advisors/chairpersons of as many as 23 departments/Corporations/Boards with effect from June 5.

The following offices of advisors/chairpersons will cease to exist from June 5:

Debasis Mohanty—Chairperson of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation

Iswar Panigrahi—Chairperson of Odisha State Seeds Corporation

Pravataditya Mishra—Chairperson of APICOL

Asit Patnaik—Chairperson of Odisha Pisciculture Development Corporation

Amarendra Das—Chairperson of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation

Minaketana Amant—Chairperson of Odisha Rural Housing Corporation

Chinmay Sahoo—Chairperson of OSIC

Srimayee Mishra—Chairperson of OTDC

Amaresh Patri—Chairperson of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation

Satyabrat Tripathy—Chairperson of Odisha State Film Development Corporation

Bijaya Nayak—Head of Odisha State Youth Welfare Board

Priyadarshi Mishra—Chairperson of Odisha State Housing Board

Sangram Keshari Paikray—Chairperson of Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board

Anubhab Patnaik—Advisor of ET & IT Department

Krutibas Patra—Advisor of Agriculture and Farmer Department

Utkal Keshari Parida—Advisor of Chilika Development Authority

Debasis Mallick—Advisor of Odisha Forest Development Corporation

Janmejaya Lenka—Advisor of Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department

Ramachandra Panda—Advisor of Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board

Sanjay Kumar Das Burma—Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board

Dr Lopamudra Buxipatra—Advisor of Mission Shakti

Puspendra Singh Deo—Member of WODC

Sudhir Das—Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

