Offices of advisers and chairpersons of 23 depts will cease to exist from Sunday onwards, orders Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered dissolution of offices of advisors/chairpersons of as many as 23 departments/Corporations/Boards with effect from June 5.
The following offices of advisors/chairpersons will cease to exist from June 5:
Debasis Mohanty—Chairperson of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation
Iswar Panigrahi—Chairperson of Odisha State Seeds Corporation
Pravataditya Mishra—Chairperson of APICOL
Asit Patnaik—Chairperson of Odisha Pisciculture Development Corporation
Amarendra Das—Chairperson of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation
Minaketana Amant—Chairperson of Odisha Rural Housing Corporation
Chinmay Sahoo—Chairperson of OSIC
Srimayee Mishra—Chairperson of OTDC
Amaresh Patri—Chairperson of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation
Satyabrat Tripathy—Chairperson of Odisha State Film Development Corporation
Bijaya Nayak—Head of Odisha State Youth Welfare Board
Priyadarshi Mishra—Chairperson of Odisha State Housing Board
Sangram Keshari Paikray—Chairperson of Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board
Anubhab Patnaik—Advisor of ET & IT Department
Krutibas Patra—Advisor of Agriculture and Farmer Department
Utkal Keshari Parida—Advisor of Chilika Development Authority
Debasis Mallick—Advisor of Odisha Forest Development Corporation
Janmejaya Lenka—Advisor of Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department
Ramachandra Panda—Advisor of Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board
Sanjay Kumar Das Burma—Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board
Dr Lopamudra Buxipatra—Advisor of Mission Shakti
Puspendra Singh Deo—Member of WODC
Sudhir Das—Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana