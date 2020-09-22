Odisha: Ganjam District reports 35 new Covid19 cases Today; District’s tally surges to 19,710

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 35 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours.District’s tally surges to 19,710.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 4189 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. State’s tally surges to 188311. 11 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 721.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 128

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 114

6. Boudh: 77

7. Cuttack: 586

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 104

13. Jajpur: 187

14. Jharsuguda: 84

15. Kalahandi: 105

16. Kandhamal: 74

17. Kendrapada: 126

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 712

20. Koraput: 63

21. Malkangiri: 72

22. Mayurbhanj: 174

23. Nawarangpur: 75

24. Nayagarh: 82

25. Nuapada: 58

26. Puri: 265

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 113

29. Sonepur: 90

30. Sundargarh: 201

31. State Pool: 243

New Recovery: 3704

Cumulative Tested: 2860410

Positive: 188311

Recovered: 149379

Active Case: 38158

