Odisha: Ganjam District reports 228 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 228 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11498 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khurda district highest with 1497, followed by Cuttack 1107,Angul 867 Positive cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th May
New Positive Cases: 11498
In quarantine: 6439
Local contacts: 5059
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 867
2. Balasore: 524
3. Bargarh: 395
4. Bhadrak: 134
5. Balangir: 294
6. Boudh: 313
7. Cuttack: 1107
8. Deogarh: 114
9. Dhenkanal: 251
10. Gajapati: 86
11. Ganjam: 228
12. Jagatsinghpur: 325
13. Jajpur: 378
14. Jharsuguda: 247
15. Kalahandi: 205
16. Kandhamal: 101
17. Kendrapada: 204
18. Keonjhar: 193
19. Khurda: 1497
20. Koraput: 266
21. Malkangiri: 110
22. Mayurbhanj: 538
23. Nawarangpur: 346
24. Nayagarh: 382
25. Nuapada: 152
26. Puri: 424
27. Rayagada: 233
28. Sambalpur: 393
29. Sonepur: 227
30. Sundargarh: 703
31. State Pool: 261
New recoveries: 10036
Cumulative tested: 11118984
Positive: 655899
Recovered: 546631
Active cases: 106812