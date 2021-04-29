Odisha: Ganjam District reports 128 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Ganjam: Ganjam District reports 128 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 6998 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha tops the list with 919 cases followed by Cuttack (517).
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 325
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 330
4. Bhadrak: 91
5. Balangir: 236
6. Boudh: 65
7. Cuttack: 517
8. Deogarh: 74
9. Dhenkanal: 22
10. Gajapati: 121
11. Ganjam: 128
12. Jagatsinghpur: 104
13. Jajpur: 226
14. Jharsuguda: 396
15. Kalahandi: 292
16. Kandhamal: 45
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 160
19. Khurda: 919
20. Koraput: 57
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 308
23. Nawarangpur: 255
24. Nayagarh: 121
25. Nuapada: 420
26. Puri: 288
27. Rayagada: 181
28. Sambalpur: 323
29. Sonepur: 131
30. Sundargarh: 474
31. State Pool: 185
New recoveries: 4521
Cumulative tested: 10041204
Positive: 435513
Recovered: 375721
Active cases: 57710