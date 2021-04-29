Odisha: Gajapati District reports 121 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours

Gajapati: Gajapati District reports 121 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 6998 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha tops the list with 919 cases followed by Cuttack (517).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 325

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 330

4. Bhadrak: 91

5. Balangir: 236

6. Boudh: 65

7. Cuttack: 517

8. Deogarh: 74

9. Dhenkanal: 22

10. Gajapati: 121

11. Ganjam: 128

12. Jagatsinghpur: 104

13. Jajpur: 226

14. Jharsuguda: 396

15. Kalahandi: 292

16. Kandhamal: 45

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 160

19. Khurda: 919

20. Koraput: 57

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 308

23. Nawarangpur: 255

24. Nayagarh: 121

25. Nuapada: 420

26. Puri: 288

27. Rayagada: 181

28. Sambalpur: 323

29. Sonepur: 131

30. Sundargarh: 474

31. State Pool: 185

New recoveries: 4521

Cumulative tested: 10041204

Positive: 435513

Recovered: 375721

Active cases: 57710