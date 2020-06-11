Odisha FC signs wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Premjit Singh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of young Indian wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Laishram Premjit Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

20-year-old Bodo had played in the ISL for Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC and has also been an important player for India’s youth teams. The Assam-born winger had represented Bengaluru United, Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab as well in his career and has now signed a two-year contract with OFC.

On the other hand, 18-year-old Premjit played for Manipur’s TRAU FC in the I-League before joining the Bhubaneswar-based side on a four-year deal.

Speaking on the new signing, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “I am quite happy to welcome both Premjit and Bodo to the club. Premjit is a player who has an extremely bright future and if he can play to his potential, he can be another winger in the same vein as Jerry for the squad. Though only 18, his speed is impressive. We hope to develop him further in the next four years for him to become another winger with blistering pace in our squad.

“Bodo needs less introduction as not too long ago, he was thought of to be one of the best young prospects in India. While Bodo still has oodles of potential, he has slipped through the cracks a little bit. We are confident that Odisha FC is the club for Bodo to come back strong and make an impact in India once again. I am certain that Bodo will work hard to get his names in the headlines once again,” Mr. Sharma further added.

After joining Odisha FC, Premjit mentioned, “I am extremely delighted that Odisha FC showed interest in me and they are investing a lot in youngsters. I am looking forward to play for them in the ISL and I am sure that it will be a great opportunity for me to grow further in my professional career.”

A delighted Bodo expressed, “I am very excited and can’t wait to start my journey with Odisha FC. I want to thank the management for showing faith in me. I feel privileged and great to be part of a system which supports and develops young players. I look forward to playing in front of the faithful Odia fans and give my best. Ama Team, Ama Game, Ama Odisha.”

