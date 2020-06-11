BJP Odisha Unit names new office bearers & new State Executive

Bhubaneswar: State BJP president Samir Mohanty announces his team. 10 Vice Presidents, 5 general secretaries & 9 secretaries . New State Morcha presidents named.
STATE EXECUTIVE MEMBERS
State Office Bearer Designation
SI. Name 1 Sj. Samir Mohanty President
2 Sangita Singhdeo (MP) Vice President
3 Smt. Aparajita Sarangi (MP) Vice President
4 Sj. Balabhadra Majhi (Ex-MP) Vice President
5 Sj. Bhaskar Madhei (MLA) Vice President
6 Sj.Nauri Nayak (MLA) Vice President
7 Sj. Lalitendu Bidyadhara Mohapatra (MLA) Vice President
8 Ms. Sukesi Oram Vice President
9 Sj. Bhrigu Baxipatra Vice President
10 Smt. Prabhati Parida Vice President
11 Smt.Anita Shubhdarshani Pattanaik Vice President
12 Sj.Fiabi Nayak (Ex MLA) General Secretary
13 Sj. Prithiviraj Harichandan General Secretary 14
Sj. Golak Mohapatra General Secretary
15 Dr. Lekhashree Samantasinghar General Secretary
16 Sh.Manas Kumar Mohanty General Secretary (Org.)
17 Sj. Kalandi Samal Secretary
18 Sj. Tankadhar Tripathy Secretary
19 Sj. Amar Nayak Secretary
20 Sj. Abhimanyu Sethi Secretary
21 Sj. Nabeen Ram Secretary
22 Sj. Sirnanchal Khatei Secretary
23 Smt. Pinky Pradhan Secretary
24 Smt. Sipra Vajpayee Secretary
25 Smt. Sarmistha Meher Secretary
26 Sj. Sudarshan Goyal Treasurer
State Morcha President
1 Sj. lrashish Achary, President, BYJM
2 5mt. Smruti Pattanaik President, Mahila Morcha
3 Sj. Pradeep Purohit ( Ex MLA ) President, Krushak Morcha
4 Sj. Bisweswar Tudu(MP) President, S.T. Morcha
5 Sj. Bibhu Prashad Tarai (Ex MP) President, S.C. Morcha
6 Sj. Sikandar Ali President, Minority Morcha
Debendra Nanda – State Office Secretary
Spokespersons
Sudipta Ray
Adv.Pitambar Acharya
Dillip Mohanty
Satya brata Panda
Jatin Mohanty
Biranchi Narayan Tripathy
Dhiren Senapaty
Smt.Sonali Sahoo
Thakura Ranjit Das
Uma Kanta Pattanaik