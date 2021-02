Puri: The draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project in Puri has been approved in the temple managing committee meeting, informs SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar .

Under the Chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the meeting discussed the the 75-metre Shree Jagannatha Heritage Corridor. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra also attended the meeting.