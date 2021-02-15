CM Naveen Patnaik directs WODC to open offices in 10 districts in the western Odisha; Fund allocation to the WODC will be doubled

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through Video Conference, reviewed the activities of Western Odisha Development Council and directed to double the annual financial grant to the Council given by the State Government. With this, Government’s grant to WODC will be Rs. 200 Cr. in 2021-22 Financial Year. Chief Minister also emphasised on creation of more job opportunities for the Youths.

Chief Minister further directed to open Council’s office in 10 districts coming under it along with Athmallick Subdivision in order to speed up development programmes in Western Odisha.

Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chairman, WODC Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena, APC Sri R.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary, Finance Department Sri A.K. Meena and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian were present in the review meeting.