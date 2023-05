Bhubaneswar: Dowry harassment and assault complaint lodged against BJD MLA and former minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, his son and wife; Behera’s daughter-in-law lodges the complaint at Banki police station in Cuttack. Shashi Bhusan Behera refutes allegations brought by daughter-in-law. “There could be some differences between my son & daughter-in-law. She went to her paternal home after staying here for 1 month & 11 days. The allegations are baseless.”