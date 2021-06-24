Odisha: Dhenkanal District Reports 110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Dhenkanal District Reports 110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,650 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd June

New Positive Cases: 3650

In quarantine: 2098

Local contacts: 1552

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases:

Angul: 112 Balasore: 278 Bargarh: 45 Bhadrak: 170 Balangir: 16 Boudh: 41 Cuttack: 485 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 110 Gajapati: 8 Ganjam: 14 Jagatsinghpur: 138 Jajpur: 332 Jharsuguda: 8 Kalahandi: 23 Kandhamal: 26 Kendrapada: 106 Keonjhar: 68 Khurda: 604 Koraput: 104 Malkangiri: 67 Mayurbhanj: 145 Nawarangpur: 69 Nayagarh: 122 Nuapada: 10 Puri: 187 Rayagada: 106 Sambalpur: 35 Sonepur: 22 Sundargarh: 106 State Pool: 89

New recoveries: 4052

Cumulative tested: 13353132

Positive: 890596

Recovered: 853012

Active cases: 33770