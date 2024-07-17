Tata Steel Meramandali Rejuvenates Pond in Nuagaon, Dhenkanal

~The sustainability project will benefit more than 1000 villagers~

Meramandali : In a significant move towards enhancing local infrastructure and promoting sustainable community development, Tata Steel Meramandali(TSM) has dedicated a renovated pond to the community at the Nuagaon village near Tata Steel Meramandali plant in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district.

The renovated pond was inaugurated by Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Uttam Singh, Vice President, Operations- TSM and Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, in the presence of Tarun Sahu, Village President Nuagaon and other TSM officials and local residents.

The renovated Nuagaon Pond has storage capacity of 55,000 KL (55 million litres), enabling the local villagers to utilize for different purposes. Spanning over an area of 1,18,757.9 square feet (2.74 acres), the pond efficiently captures surface runoff, thereby serving as a crucial water resource for the community.

The pond includes a 400-meter paver pathway developed around it. 17 solar lights have been installed along the pond, saving approximately 1500 units of energy per annum and promoting sustainable living. A floating fountain maintains the dissolved oxygen levels in the water, supporting aquatic life. Benches have been provided for villagers to relax and enjoy the surroundings. Additionally, six staircases with handrails have been constructed to ensure easy and safe access to the pond.

This initiative not only enhances the local ecosystem but also provides the villagers with a beautiful and functional space for daily activities.