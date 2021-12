Bhubaneswar : In view of the upcoming third wave of Covid, the Bargarh district administration and Dhanuyatra Executive Committee decided to postpone the famous Dhanuyatra of Odisha’s Bargarh district for a time period.

The decision was made in a meeting under the chair of district Collector Monisha Banerjee and it has also been said that there are chances that the festival may be conducted later if the pandemic situation passed by.