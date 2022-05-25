Odisha DGP reviews matters with SPs

Bhubaneswar: DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday held a videoconference from the State police headquarters here with all district Superintendents of Police, officials of the Twin City Commissionerate police and other top police officials.

The DGP reviewed the law and order, ERSS: Dial 112

Mo Sarkar, Jan Sunani, Crime matters, supervision, investigation of SR and important cases, pendency of investigation, special drive to dispose old cases, disposal of seized vehicles and Malkhana computerisation.

Besides, steps at district-level for better conviction rate, counter narcotics measures, seizure of brown sugar and ganja, pre-trial disposal of drugs and vehicles in NDPS cases and NBW execution were also reviewed by the DGP.