K Raheja Corp Homes ‘Raheja Ascencio Chandivali’ offers one of the largest 2 BHK apartments in the micro-market, with a High Lifestyle Quality Index

Mumbai : The upmarket residential neighbourhood of Chandivali-Powai in Mumbai which houses the close-knit neighbourhood – Raheja Vihar, announces its 2 bed supreme apartments at the last and final tower – Raheja Ascencio, by K Raheja Corp Homes. The project, which is curated to meet all pre-requisites for an IGBC certified home, is nestled in one of the most idyllic and well-planned locations. Offering High Lifestyle Quality Index, it evaluates parameters ranging from space, community, quality of construction, location, and security. Raheja Ascencio symbolizes the evolution of luxury homes at Raheja Vihar, delivering one of the largest 2 BHK apartments in the micro market with average living spaces upward of 800 sq. ft area per flat, accompanied with sizable balconies, and overlooking scenic landscapes.

With a commitment to striking a balance between the environment and luxurious living, sustainable features of Raheja Ascencio include rainwater harvesting, Electric Vehicle charging points, waste management to name a few. The homes are designed for ample daylight to ensure minimal use of artificial lighting. Healthier homes which demonstrate sensitivity to the environment are attracting a gentry of customers that are responsible, aware, educated, and professionally successful.

Mr. Ramesh Ranganthan, CEO, K Raheja Corp Homes, said, “The experience of nurturing the Raheja Vihar township for over three decades and delivering to the ever-evolving demands of the discerning clientele, has helped in the curation of Raheja Ascencio’s design, amenities, sustainability features and community. With this, we up the ante on luxury living and we couldn’t be more thankful to our customers who continue to repose faith in our brand. Raheja Ascencio is an ideal choice for families seeking a vibrant ecosystem and sustainable homes that will be beneficial for them and their future generations.”

The project offers the comfort of a gated community, with a full-fledged clubhouse, swimming pool, squash court, fitness centre, indoor games room, mini amphitheatre, party lawn, banquet hall, kids play area, tree-lined walkway avenue and garden pavilions with sit-out areas. Besides providing easy access to world-class schools, hospitals, malls, hotels & retail centres within easy reach of the township, the property is equipped with outdoor and indoor security systems, and marshals on 24×7 duty. Moreover, it is strategically located on the Chandivali-Powai corridor with excellent connectivity to the Eastern, Western, and Southern parts of Mumbai.

Raheja Ascencio is a part of Raheja Vihar and the Promoter, K Raheja Corp Private Limited, is developing the Project, through its division “Powai Developers”. The Project has been registered with MahaRERA bearing Registration No: P51800028506 and is available on the website.

https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ under registered projects. This project is mortgaged with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.