Odisha DGP Abhay visited Jajpur,Bhadrak today and reviewed enforcement of Covid regulations

Jajpur: DGP Abhay visited Jajpur today and reviewed enforcement of Covid regulations by police and many other matters. SP Jajpur and other police officers attended the review. He also interacted with many Police Personnel who have done very good work recently. DGP Shri Abhay visited Bhadrak today and reviewed enforcement of Covid regulations by Bhadrak Police and many other matters. He also interacted with some Police Personnel who have done very good work recently.

SP Bhadrak, IG ER Balasore & other Police officers attended the review. He presented appreciation certificates to Police #CoronaWarriors who have promtly rejoined duty after recovering from Covid19.

