With nearly 16 lakh Recoveries, India’s Recovery rate nearly 70%; Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 2%

New Delhi: The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic Standard of Care approach, have resulted in a sharp hike in the recovery rate, which is pegged at nearly 70% today.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21% of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision.

With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh. India’s TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy is showing the desired result- the gap between percentage Recoveries and percentage Active Cases is growing every day.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It has fallen below 2% today, currently standing at 1.99%.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

Related

comments