Odisha DGP Abhay reviews LWE situations in Balangir and Kalahandi districts

Balangir: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay along with Director of Intelligence Lalit Das and SIW DIG Anirudh Singh on Saturday toured Balangir and Kalahandi districts to review the Leftwing extremism (LWE) situations.

At Balangir, the DGP met the police personnel, who have done good work in crime and NDPS detection, handling LWE activities and complimented them.

The Balangir SP apprised him on LWE, crime matters, CCTNS and other administrative issues. The DGP advised the SP and DIG NR on what further improvements are to be made.

The DGP along with the senior officers also visited the CRPF camps of Khaprakhol and Harishankar. He interacted with the jawans and CRPF officials.

The DGP also interacted with the SOG officers and men stationed at Harishankar and Balangir police personnel at Harishankar and Khaprakhol.

The DGP in the afternoon reached Bhawanipatna and held a meeting with the CRPF DIG, SWR DIG and Kalahandi SP. He asked them to cleanse the tri-junction of the Maoists and hold frequent meetings with the villagers to give them a sense of security.

He also asked them to reach out and inform about the Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of the State Government.

The DGP also inaugurated the District Intelligence and Operation Cell building.

Meanwhile, security forces busted a Maoist camp on Saturday near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block’s Niyamgiri Hill during a combing operation. Posters, detonators, Maoist literatures and other materials were seized from the site.

After getting inputs of Maoists presence, CRPF jawans raided the forest area, from where the Red rebels fled.