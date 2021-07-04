Odisha DGP Abhay review Security arrangement for Puri Ratha Yatra; 80 platoons to be deployed

Puri: Security arrangement review for Puri Ratha Yatra by DGP Abhay. 80 platoons to be deployed for security. Curfew to be clamped in Puri for nearly 48-hrs

No roof-top viewing by public allowed . ADG (L&O), Director & DIG Intelligence, CR DIG & Puri SP finalise security blueprint.

I hope residents of Puri cooperate to conduct #RathYatra smoothly just like last year. I call upon them to exercise restraint & watch coverage of the festival on TV/computers/phones. The SP has prepared blueprint of security arrangements, it’ll be finalised soon says Odisha DGP Abhay.