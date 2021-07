New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He also congratulated all others who took oath today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand.”