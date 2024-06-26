Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo chaired a review meeting on PM KISAN, Digital Crop Survey & priorities of the Government

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo chaired a review meeting on PM KISAN, Digital Crop Survey & priorities of the Government at Krushi Bhavan today. He also unveiled the booklet on ‘Knowledge Sharing for Effective Administration (K-SEA)’.

Taking cognisance of implementation challenges & achievements, Hon’ble Minister emphasized on promoting agriculture to prevent migration & empower farmers to earn their livelihood. He advised the officials on reaching out to the last mile in the agriculture sector.