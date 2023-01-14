Odisha Department of Justice commenced IEC awareness campaign

Koraput: With an aim to create awareness on consumer’s rights and sexual harassment of women at workplace, Department of Justice, Govt. of India, commenced an Information, Education & Communication (IEC) awareness campaign on “Consumer Protection Act, 2019” and “The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013” to be held in various district of Odisha.

As part of the campaign, Street Theatre was organized in Koraput and this will run in other 8 districts of Odisha including Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsingpur & Kendrapada till 22nd January, 2023.

In several remote and interior villages of Odisha, peoples were least or partially aware about their basic rights. So, through this IEC awareness campaign they were informed about their rights relating to violation of consumer’s rights, unfair trade practices and all those circumstances which are prejudicial to the consumer’s rights. Besides this, women were also aware on sexual harassment at workplace like a demand or request for sexual favours, making sexually coloured remarks like offensive comments or jokes, showing pornography and any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature.

The IEC campaign was implemented by Bhubaneswar based agency Shadow Advertising & Communications Pvt. Ltd. under the Legal Literacy & Legal Awareness Programme of DISHA scheme by Dept. of Justice, Govt. of India.