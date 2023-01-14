Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on Feb 17

Indian Railways will launch its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train during a special tour between India and Nepal on 17th of next month from New Delhi. The tour Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur will cover pilgrimage and heritage sites at Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham (Nepal) along with Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi and Prayagraj. The guests will be travelling around 25 hundred Kilometres during this tour. This will be a seven-day all inclusive tour package at a price range starting from 39 thousand 775 rupees. To make this tour affordable, IRCTC has kept the provision of EMI payment as well.