‘Tata Power leads EV charging space with a pan-India network; showcases wide-range of hi-tech EZ Charge solutions’

Tata Power, one of India’s largest and fastest growing EV Charging solutions provider showcased its wide-range of hi-tech EV charging solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

A first-hand experience of the technology that is driving Tata Power’s widespread EV charging network – EZ (read easy) Charge was provided to the visitors, including the award-winning and one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging – Tata Power EZ Charge, which ensures a seamless user experience through features that will help commuters find the nearest charging station, know the real-time availability of charging points, and receive updates on charging status, amongst many others.

Information about Tata Power’s one of its kind Network Operations Center (NOC) located in Mumbai was also on display. This center aids in the effective operational management of charging stations across India. NOC is integrated with the online platform that supports Tata Power’s EZ Charge services, has a real-time communication link with all on-board chargers, and aids in the early detection of tech-related issues. The NOC additionally supports quick problem solving, back-end system support, and proactive planning for charging infrastructure upkeep.

Tata Power has also kicked off an ambitious nationwide plan of setting up approx. 25000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country to support faster adoption of e-mobility over the next 5 years.

Tata Power has been at the forefront of providing EV charging solutions across every nook and corner of the country, with charging solutions for homes, workplaces, fleet stations, public locations, and commercial junctions like e-bus charging depots. Through its widespread presence in the EV charging space, the company now provides over 3600 public/semi-public chargers and 23500+ residential chargers. Many of these charging stations are also equipped with fast charging technology and located at various strategic locations, such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes.

Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head- Business Development, EV Charging, Tata Power, said, “The demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing in India therefore it is important to have a robust pan-India charging network. We are excited to present our products and technologies, which make Tata Power India’s leading EV charging solutions provider. We remain committed to playing a prominent role in helping Indian consumers consider sustainable mobility in the future.”

Tata Power’s EV charging initiatives are in line with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to charging points for electric vehicles.

In addition to a strong network in Delhi NCR, Tata Power’s EV charging network spreads extensively, with presence in Mumbai, Goa, Surat, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, amongst others. Tata Power is extensively facilitating intercity and interstate EV drives with its presence on more than 60% of India’s existing national highways. It has a presence on India’s longest and busiest highways.

Some of the key tourist spaces in our network include Coonor, Vizag, Kozhikode, Chandigarh, Lonavala, Goa, Gangtok, Tirupati, Mahabaleshwar, Mussoorie, Agra, Dehradun.

Key city connections include Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Lonavala, Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Vijaywada, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Mysore .

Tata Power is also part of the Tata UniEverse Ecosystem, comprising of key Group companies, which is working towards accelerating e-mobility across the country with Tata Power contributing in setting up essential charging infrastructure.