Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 66 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 66 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 638 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th September

New Positive Cases: 638

Of which 0-18 years: 93

In quarantine: 372

Local contacts: 266

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 66

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 22

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 14

18. Khurda: 245

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 22

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 2

24. Puri: 18

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 14

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 15

29. State Pool: 52

New recoveries: 727

Cumulative tested: 18534435

Positive: 1012805

Recovered: 997790

Active cases: 6900