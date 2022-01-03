Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 66 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 66 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 424 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Jan
New Positive Cases: 424
Of which 0-18 years: 47
In quarantine: 246
Local contacts: 178
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 29
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 6
5. Cuttack: 66
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 6
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 8
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 14
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 2
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 151
16. Koraput: 3
17. Malkangiri: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 4
19. Nawarangpur: 5
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 22
24. Sonepur: 7
25. Sundargarh: 27
26. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 147
Cumulative tested: 25701074
Positive: 1055980
Recovered: 1045109
Active cases: 2355