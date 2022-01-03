Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 151 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 151 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 424 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Jan

New Positive Cases: 424

Of which 0-18 years: 47

In quarantine: 246

Local contacts: 178

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 29

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 6

5. Cuttack: 66

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 6

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 8

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 14

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 151

16. Koraput: 3

17. Malkangiri: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 4

19. Nawarangpur: 5

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 22

24. Sonepur: 7

25. Sundargarh: 27

26. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 147

Cumulative tested: 25701074

Positive: 1055980

Recovered: 1045109

Active cases: 2355