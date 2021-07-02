Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 619 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 619 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,222 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st July

New Positive Cases: 3222

In quarantine: 1838

Local contacts: 1384

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 91
  2. Balasore: 208
  3. Bargarh: 24
  4. Bhadrak: 141
  5. Balangir: 22
  6. Boudh: 16
  7. Cuttack: 619
  8. Deogarh: 7
  9. Dhenkanal: 41
  10. Gajapati: 9
  11. Ganjam: 24
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 212
  13. Jajpur: 190
  14. Jharsuguda: 9
  15. Kalahandi: 25
  16. Kandhamal: 25
  17. Kendrapada: 179
  18. Keonjhar: 64
  19. Khurda: 422
  20. Koraput: 53
  21. Malkangiri: 66
  22. Mayurbhanj: 195
  23. Nawarangpur: 23
  24. Nayagarh: 114
  25. Nuapada: 16
  26. Puri: 188
  27. Rayagada: 61
  28. Sambalpur: 31
  29. Sonepur: 12
  30. Sundargarh: 66
  31. State Pool: 69

New recovery: 3457

Cumulative tested: 13908095

Positive: 916109

Recovered: 880997

Active case: 30950

 

 

