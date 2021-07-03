Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 422 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 422 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,917 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd July

New Positive Cases: 2917

In quarantine: 1677

Local contacts: 1240

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 86
  2. Balasore: 237
  3. Bargarh: 22
  4. Bhadrak: 163
  5. Balangir: 7
  6. Boudh: 19
  7. Cuttack: 422
  8. Deogarh: 5
  9. Dhenkanal: 77
  10. Gajapati: 6
  11. Ganjam: 21
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 119
  13. Jajpur: 218
  14. Jharsuguda: 8
  15. Kalahandi: 21
  16. Kandhamal: 13
  17. Kendrapada: 79
  18. Keonjhar: 75
  19. Khurda: 549
  20. Koraput: 55
  21. Malkangiri: 59
  22. Mayurbhanj: 165
  23. Nawarangpur: 19
  24. Nayagarh: 96
  25. Nuapada: 8
  26. Puri: 132
  27. Rayagada: 53
  28. Sambalpur: 22
  29. Sonepur: 12
  30. Sundargarh: 48
  31. State Pool: 101

New recovery: 3265

Cumulative tested: 13979649

Positive: 919026

Recovered: 884262

Active case: 30557

 

 

