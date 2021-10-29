Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 34 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 34 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 365 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th October
New Positive Cases: 365
Of which 0-18 years: 56
In quarantine: 212
Local contacts: 153
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Cuttack: 34
6. Deogarh: 6
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 13
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 3
13. Kendrapada: 20
14. Khurda: 157
15. Koraput: 4
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 23
18. Nayagarh: 1
19. Nuapada: 3
20. Puri: 10
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 8
25. State Pool: 37
New recoveries: 546
Cumulative tested: 21855963
Positive: 1040595
Recovered: 1027654
Active cases: 4563