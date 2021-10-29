Odisha: Khordha District Reports 157 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 157 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 365 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th October

New Positive Cases: 365

Of which 0-18 years: 56

In quarantine: 212

Local contacts: 153

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Cuttack: 34

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 13

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 3

13. Kendrapada: 20

14. Khurda: 157

15. Koraput: 4

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 23

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Nuapada: 3

20. Puri: 10

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 8

25. State Pool: 37

New recoveries: 546

Cumulative tested: 21855963

Positive: 1040595

Recovered: 1027654

Active cases: 4563