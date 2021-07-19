Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 335 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 335 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,648 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positive Cases: 1648

In Quarantine: 955

Local Contacts: 693

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 83

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 335

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 112

13. Jajpur: 113

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 230

20. Koraput: 6

21. Malkangiri: 35

22. Mayurbhanj: 77

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 73

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 67

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 24

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 33

31. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 2492

Cumulative tested: 15135862

Positive: 955974

Recovered: 930418

Active cases: 20387