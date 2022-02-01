Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 325 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 325 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3086 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 31st Jan

New Positive Cases: 3086

Of which 0-18 years: 454

In quarantine: 1797

Local contacts: 1289

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 82

2. Balasore: 76

3. Bargarh: 36

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 325

8. Deogarh: 69

9. Dhenkanal: 71

10. Gajapati: 63

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 74

13. Jajpur: 149

14. Jharsuguda: 69

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 49

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 652

20. Koraput: 44

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 109

23. Nawarangpur: 84

24. Nayagarh: 110

25. Nuapada: 106

26. Puri: 42

27. Rayagada: 40

28. Sambalpur: 75

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 216

31. State Pool: 125

New recoveries: 8181

Cumulative tested: 27686482

Positive: 1252326

Recovered: 1201546

Active cases: 42098