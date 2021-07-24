Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,864 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd July
New Positive Cases: 1864
In quarantine: 1082
Local contacts: 782
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 114
3. Bargarh: 24
4. Bhadrak: 65
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 221
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 107
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 16
17. Kendrapada: 59
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 496
20. Koraput: 7
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 57
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 66
25. Nuapada: 9
26. Puri: 59
27. Rayagada: 24
28. Sambalpur: 34
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 56
31. State Pool: 100
New recoveries: 2044
Cumulative tested: 15510612
Positive: 965715
Recovered: 941204
Active cases: 19013