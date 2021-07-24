Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,864 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd July New Positive Cases: 1864 In quarantine: 1082 Local contacts: 782 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 69 2. Balasore: 114 3. Bargarh: 24 4. Bhadrak: 65 5. Balangir: 5 6. Boudh: 3 7. Cuttack: 221 8. Deogarh: 6 9. Dhenkanal: 84 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 12 12. Jagatsinghpur: 89 13. Jajpur: 107 14. Jharsuguda: 8 15. Kalahandi: 7 16. Kandhamal: 16 17. Kendrapada: 59 18. Keonjhar: 44 19. Khurda: 496 20. Koraput: 7 21. Malkangiri: 12 22. Mayurbhanj: 57 23. Nawarangpur: 2 24. Nayagarh: 66 25. Nuapada: 9 26. Puri: 59 27. Rayagada: 24 28. Sambalpur: 34 29. Sonepur: 6 30. Sundargarh: 56 31. State Pool: 100 New recoveries: 2044 Cumulative tested: 15510612 Positive: 965715 Recovered: 941204 Active cases: 19013