Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 288 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd November
New Positive Cases: 288
Of which 0-18 years: 53
In quarantine: 166
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Bargarh: 1
2. Bhadrak: 7
3. Balangir: 3
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 21
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 10
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 130
17. Malkangiri: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 12
19. Nayagarh: 6
20. Puri: 15
21. Sambalpur: 17
22. Sundargarh: 11
23. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 255
Cumulative tested: 23391979
Positive: 1047674
Recovered: 1037001
Active cases: 2221