Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 288 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd November New Positive Cases: 288

Of which 0-18 years: 53

In quarantine: 166

Local contacts: 122 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist) 1. Bargarh: 1

2. Bhadrak: 7

3. Balangir: 3

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 21

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 10

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 130

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 12

19. Nayagarh: 6

20. Puri: 15

21. Sambalpur: 17

22. Sundargarh: 11

23. State Pool: 27 New recoveries: 255

Cumulative tested: 23391979

Positive: 1047674

Recovered: 1037001

Active cases: 2221