J&K Day celebrated at India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI : Jammu and Kashmir day was celebrated today at India International Trade Fair 2031 here at Pragati Maidan.

The fair which started on November 14 shall conclude on 27th of November.

The main attraction of the day was mesmerizing cultural bonanza presented by the artists of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. The programme depicted the richness of diverse cultural ethos of J&K which attracted huge applause from the audience.

Thousands of people thronged the J&K Pavilion where stall holders displayed their commodities and exhibited their talent of indigenous art and craft of J&K having worldwide recognition.

On the occasion, the visitors cherished the cultural feast by JK Handicrafts and Handloom Department at Pragati Maidan Amphi, Theatre.