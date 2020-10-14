Odisha: Cuttack District reports 209 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 23,615

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 209 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 23,615.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2604 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1511 are quarantine cases & 1093 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,59,541. Khordha reports highest 385 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.
15 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in #Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,072.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 216
2. Balasore: 164
3. Bargarh: 90
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 64
6. Boudh: 31
7. Cuttack: 209
8. Deogarh: 13
9. Dhenkanal: 33
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 29
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 113
14. Jharsuguda: 57
15. Kalahandi: 76
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 70
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 385
20. Koraput: 31
21. Malkangiri: 57
22. Mayurbhanj: 122
23. Nawarangpur: 60
24. Nayagarh: 35
25. Nuapada: 95
26. Puri: 49
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 49
29. Sonepur: 44
30. Sundargarh: 186
31. State Pool: 74
New Recoveries: 2796
Cumulative Tested: 3878992
Positive: 259541
Recovered: 232988
Active Cases: 25428