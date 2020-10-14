Odisha: Angul District reports 216 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 6,230

Angul:Angul District reports 216 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 6,230.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2604 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1511 are quarantine cases & 1093 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,59,541. Khordha reports highest 385 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.

15 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in #Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,072.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 216

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 90

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 209

8. Deogarh: 13

9. Dhenkanal: 33

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 29

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 113

14. Jharsuguda: 57

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 70

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 385

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 57

22. Mayurbhanj: 122

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 95

26. Puri: 49

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 49

29. Sonepur: 44

30. Sundargarh: 186

31. State Pool: 74

New Recoveries: 2796

Cumulative Tested: 3878992

Positive: 259541

Recovered: 232988

Active Cases: 25428

Related

comments